12 days ago
Irish retail sales growth excluding cars remains at one-year high
July 28, 2017 / 10:14 AM / 12 days ago

Irish retail sales growth excluding cars remains at one-year high

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - Irish annual retail sales volumes excluding a persistent Brexit-related fall in car purchases remained at their highest level in a year in June despite a sharp monthly fall in the headline index, central statistics office data showed on Friday.

Overall retail sales volumes fell 4.8 percent month-on-month but were up 4.1 percent annually, the highest mark this year. Overall sales have been subdued by consumers importing more used cars due to the sharp fall in the value of sterling against the euro in the past year.

Excluding cars, "core" sales expanded by 0.8 percent month-on-month and were 7.1 percent higher on the year as the domestic economy continued to grow strongly. The value of core sales still lagged, however, and were 3.5 percent up year-on-year. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)

