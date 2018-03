DUBLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes were 1.3 percent higher in January than in the same month last year, the lowest annual growth in nine months, data showed on Friday.

But if volatile car sales were excluded, retail sales volumes would be 5.7 percent higher than a year earlier, the central statistics office said.

Monthly volumes were 0.6 percent lower in January than in December, the data showed. (Reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by Hugh Lawson)