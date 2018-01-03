FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish police investigating whether fatal stabbing linked to terrorism
#World News
January 3, 2018 / 6:12 PM / a day ago

Irish police investigating whether fatal stabbing linked to terrorism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish police are investigating whether the fatal stabbing of a Japanese man in a series of apparently random and unprovoked attacks in the northeastern town of Dundalk on Wednesday is related to terrorism.

Sections of the inner relief road are sealed after stabbing attack in Dundalk, Ireland in this still image taken from a video from January 3, 2017. COURTESY of TWITTER/@DUNDALKSNEWS/via REUTERS

Police arrested an 18-year-old Egyptian man on suspicion of the murder of the 24-year-old Japanese man who had been living in Ireland for the past year. Two other men were injured in the attacks that took place shortly before 0900 GMT, police said.

“A terror attack is a line of enquiry - it is certainly a line that we would look at,” Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan told a news conference, adding police would be aiming to check the suspect’s background and why he was in Ireland.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
