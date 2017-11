DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s deputy prime minister agreed to resign on Tuesday, a government source told Reuters, in a move that should end the threat of a snap election with potentially negative implications for Britain’s Brexit negotiations.

Deputy Prime Minister of Ireland (Tanaiste) Frances Fitzgerald speaks to the media at Government buildings in Dublin, Ireland, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/Files

Deputy Prime Minister Frances Fitzgerald tendered her resignation at a cabinet meeting, the source who was briefed on the matter said. RTE radio earlier reported that Fitzgerald had agreed to step down.