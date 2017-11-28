Election avoided if deputy PM resignation confirmed: Irish opposition

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The opposition party propping up the government of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Tuesday said it expected that a snap election would be avoided if the reported resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Frances Fitzgerald is confirmed.

Deputy Prime Minister of Ireland (Tanaiste) Frances Fitzgerald speaks at a Fine Gael local election campaign event in Dublin, Ireland, May 1, 2014. Picture taken May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/Files

Irish state broadcaster RTE on Tuesday reported that Fitzgerald had agreed to resign in a move that would defuse a crisis that threatened to have a negative impact on Britain’s Brexit negotiations. The government declined to comment.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin “has put huge personal effort into resolving this issue and averting a general election - and it looks like that may well have been achieved,” Fianna Fail finance spokesman Michael McGrath told RTE radio, citing “unconfirmed reports” of her resignation.