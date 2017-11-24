FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland set for December election if crisis not averted by Tuesday - PM
#World News
November 24, 2017 / 6:49 PM / a day ago

Ireland set for December election if crisis not averted by Tuesday - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday he would not seek the resignation of his deputy prime minister, as sought by the party propping up his government, and would be forced to call an election if that demand was not withdrawn by Tuesday.

The sun shines on Government Buildings, seen through a hole in decorative entrance gates in Dublin, Ireland November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“I think if we don’t resolve matters by Tuesday, then there will be a motion of no confidence in the Tanaiste (deputy prime minister) and, if the opposition come together to remove the Tanaiste, then we will be into an election at that point,” Varadkar told the national broadcaster RTE.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
