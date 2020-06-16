Irish coalition deal set to make Micheal Martin PM until end of 2022

FILE PHOTO: Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin speaks to media after exit polls were announced in Ireland's national election, in Cork, Ireland, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The head of Ireland’s Fianna Fail party Micheal Martin is set to serve as the country’s prime minister from late June until Dec. 15, 2022 according to the terms of a coalition agreement that must be approved by members of three parties involved.

The head of the Fine Gael party, currently Leo Varadkar, would then take over and serve the remainder of the government’s five-year term, under the terms of the deal between Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the smaller Green Party.