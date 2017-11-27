Irish PM, opposition seeking compromise to avoid election

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and opposition leader Micheal Martin are doing everything they can to find a compromise to a political crisis and avoid a snap election, Varadkar said ahead of talks between the two later on Monday.

Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar speaks at the FemFest conference in Dublin, Ireland, November 25, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“We’re doing everything we can. We’re trying to find a middle way that allows the government to continue. Certainly I don’t want there to be an election, I don’t think it would change anything or achieve anything, particularly at such an important time for the country,” Varadkar told Irish national broadcaster RTE.