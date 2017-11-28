FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish deputy PM agrees to resign over political crisis: RTE
#World News
November 28, 2017 / 12:06 PM / a day ago

Irish deputy PM agrees to resign over political crisis: RTE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s deputy prime minister agreed to resign on Tuesday, broadcaster RTE reported, a move that should end the likelihood of a new election that would have a potentially negative impact on Britain’s Brexit negotiations.

Deputy Prime Minister of Ireland (Tanaiste) Frances Fitzgerald speaks to the media at Government buildings in Dublin, Ireland, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/Files

It leaves her governing party and its relations with the opposition propping it up seriously damaged, however.

Citing two senior government figures, RTE radio reported that Frances Fitzgerald had agreed to resign. A spokeswoman for the government media office said they had no information as the cabinet meeting was ongoing.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
