Irish PM says obligation on all to ensure political stability

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, whose Fine Gael party came a narrow third in national elections at the weekend, said that while the poll had transformed politics, there was an obligation on all parties to deliver political stability.
The left-wing Sinn Fein Irish nationalist party surprisingly secured the most votes, marginally ahead of the centre-right Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, with weeks of negotiations likely needed to cobble together a majority in a fractured parliament.
Varadkar, whose party has strongly ruled out governing with Sinn Fein, told a banking conference on Wednesday that while the political centre in Ireland was diminished at the election, “it has held”.
