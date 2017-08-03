FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai oil refiner IRPC's quarterly profit slumps on stock loss
Sections
Featured
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
Global economy
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 3, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 2 months ago

Thai oil refiner IRPC's quarterly profit slumps on stock loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Thai oil refiner and chemical company IRPC Pcl said its second quarter net profit slumped 67 percent, hit by a big stock loss as crude oil prices fell.

IRPC, a subsidiary of energy giant, PTT Group, has businesses in petroleum, petrochemicals, and power.

The company said in a statement on Thursday that it made a net profit of 1.23 billion baht ($37 million) in the June quarter, when it booked a net stock loss of about 1.18 billion baht.

However, its overall sales revenue rose 21 percent from a year earlier and 37 percent from the previous quarter.

IRPC maintained its forecast that crude oil prices would be at $45-49 per barrel in the third quarter, based on agreement between OPEC members to further cut their output.

However, members have increased production beyond agreed levels in the past.

Benchmark Brent crude was trading at $52.56 a barrel on Thursday.

$1 = 33.24 baht Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Susan Fenton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.