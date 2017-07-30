FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 days ago
Islamic Development Bank seeks proposals for dollar sukuk - sources
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2017 / 7:41 AM / 11 days ago

Islamic Development Bank seeks proposals for dollar sukuk - sources

Davide Barbuscia

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has asked banks for proposals to arrange a U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, banking sources said on Sunday.

The Jeddah-based multilateral development bank is a regular issuer of international Islamic bonds, which it raises to fund its business activities but also to promote the international sukuk market by building a liquid sukuk yield curve.

The new sukuk, which is likely to have a five-year maturity, could be issued in September or October, bankers said. The request did not indicate a specific size for the deal, but it is expected to range between $1 and $1.5 billion, they said. Banks were given a deadline of July 26 to respond to IDB’s request.

Islamic Development Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

IDB, a triple A rated issuer, sold its latest sukuk last April, raising $1.25 billion in senior unsecured five-year notes with a 2.393 percent profit rate. Last November, it issued another $1.25 billion five-year Islamic bond with a 2.263 percent profit rate.

IDB was founded in 1973 to back development in accordance with the principles of Islamic finance. (Reporting by Davide Barbusia. Editing by Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.