FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIG UK underwrites M&A policy using Islamic principles
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2017 / 9:36 AM / in 3 days

AIG UK underwrites M&A policy using Islamic principles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - AIG UK said on Thursday it had underwritten its first sharia-compliant warranty and indemnity policy out of London’s M&A insurance market, as the city looks to Islamic finance to help bring new business.

Development of Islamic finance is accelerating in the UK ahead of the country’s exit from the European Union, with plans for Britain to issue a second Islamic bond in 2019.

AIG UK, part of American International Group Inc, said the buyer of the 5 million pounds ($6.6 million) policy was a Gulf-based financial institution which acquired an industrial property in the North of England. The policy was placed by broker Risk Capital Advisors.

AIG developed the Islamic insurance policy through a partnership with managing general agent Cobalt Underwriting, having closed a similar deal last month for a client based in the Middle East.

Islamic insurance, or takaful, follows religious principles such as bans on gambling and outright speculation, with interest-bearing products deemed off-limits.

There are more than 20 firms in Britain that offer sharia-compliant financial products, the most of any other Western country. ($1 = 0.7605 pounds) (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.