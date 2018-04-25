FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
April 25, 2018 / 9:28 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

In anti-Semitism row, Belgian PM slams honour for film-maker Loach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium’s prime minister criticised one of the country’s leading universities on Wednesday over its plan to honour British film director Ken Loach, following complaints that it has overlooked alleged anti-Semitism.

Belgium’s Prime Minister Charles Michel waves as he arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

In a speech at Brussels Grand Synagogue to mark the 70th anniversary of Israel’s foundation, premier Charles Michel said: “No accommodation with anti-Semitism can be tolerated, whatever its form. And that also goes for my own alma mater.”

Michel, 42, studied law at the Free University of Brussels. It has stood by plans to award Loach an honorary doctorate on Thursday after the 81-year-old director of 2016 Palme d’Or winner “I, Daniel Blake” denied accusations that his long-time support for Palestinians was in any way anti-Semitic.

The row in Belgium comes as the British Labour Party under left-winger Jeremy Corbyn, for whom Loach has been a vocal supporter, is battling allegations of anti-Semitism.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.