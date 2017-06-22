FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Israel's parliament to tackle binary options ban Monday
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Japan seeks clout with chopper parts for Philippines military
Asia
Japan seeks clout with chopper parts for Philippines military
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 22, 2017 / 7:30 AM / 2 months ago

Israel's parliament to tackle binary options ban Monday

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, June 22 (Reuters) - Israel's parliament is due to hold the first of three votes on Monday on a law that would ban the sale of binary options overseas by online trading firms based in Israel.

The proposed amendment to the country's securities law, approved by the cabinet on Sunday, is expected to be fast-tracked through parliament.

Breaking the law will be punishable by up to two years in prison and if money laundering is involved, punishment could reach 10 years in prison.

Binary options involve placing a bet on whether the value of a financial asset - a currency, commodity or stock - will rise or fall in a fixed timeframe, sometimes as short as a minute.

Israeli regulators say they have received many complaints regarding losses suffered by binary option traders in various countries. Israel already banned the domestic sale of binary options last year, the first country to do so.

A Reuters special report published in September shed light on the rapid rise of the industry in Israel. London-based lawyers said hundreds of their clients were duped out of vast sums of money by some Israeli firms. More than 100 operators are estimated to be based in Israel, a technology hub. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.