Tel Aviv Stock Exchange plans IPO in 2019

TEL AVIV, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) is planning to go public on the Tel Aviv bourse sometime in 2019, the bourse’s chief executive officer said on Monday.

TASE has offered to buy out the shares held by its members - commercial and investment banks - at a valuation for the bourse of $150 million, Ittai Ben-Zeev told Reuters on the sidelines of a Dun & Bradstreet capital markets forum at the exchange.

The bourse will also holds talks with operators of stock exchanges abroad about a strategic partnership that could include taking a stake in TASE before it goes public, he said.

The stock exchange was demutualised and become for-profit in September. (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)