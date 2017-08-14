Market ops chief to join Bank of Israel's policy committee in October

JERUSALEM, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug on Monday appointed market operations chief Andrew Abir to the six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), effective Oct. 1.

Abir will replace Nathan Sussman, the central bank’s director of research, who in June said he was stepping down from the committee after four years.

Since 2011, Abir has been responsible for implementing the bank’s monetary policy, particularly intervention in the foreign exchange market - buying tens of billions of dollars to try to slow the shekel’s appreciation - while also participating in all MPC meetings.

“His ability to analyse developments in the monetary system, financial markets and the global economy has been an important input to the committee’s work in recent years, and will serve him in his capacity as a committee member,” Flug said.

While by law the MPC is supposed to have six members, it is currently operating with four. Israel’s government has yet to appoint the two remaining members.

Abir will join Flug, Deputy Governor Nadine Baudot-Trajtenberg and economist Reuben Grounau on the MPC.

Separately, the Bank of Israel said Michel Strawczynski had been named to replace Sussman as head of research starting in October. He had been deputy director of research at the bank from 2004 through 2008 and served as director of the macroeconomics and policy division in the research department from 2008 until 2012. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Alison Williams)