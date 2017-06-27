FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Israel Aerospace invests in Dutch, Hungarian cyber firms
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 27, 2017 / 1:53 PM / a month ago

Israel Aerospace invests in Dutch, Hungarian cyber firms

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, June 27 (Reuters) - State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Tuesday it was investing "millions" of dollars in two cyber companies in the Netherlands and Hungary.

The investments are aimed at expanding IAI's cyber research and development and its global footprint in the field, it said.

In the Netherlands, IAI is investing in Inpedio BV, a provider of cyber security solutions to governments and companies. It is also investing in Cytrox in Hungary.

The new investments add to IAI's existing cyber operations in Israel, Switzerland and Singapore. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.