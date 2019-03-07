World News
Israeli election monitor blocks Arab party, clears far-rightists

A woman sticks a notice on a ballot box as part of preparations for the upcoming Israeli election, during a briefing for members of the media at the Israel Central Election Committee Logistics Center in Shoham, Israel March 6, 2019. The writing in Hebrew reads, "Military ballot box number" REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s election monitor disqualified an Arab party described by Prime Minister Benjamin as supporting terrorism from a national election in April, while approving far-right Jewish candidates who may be key to his hope of winning a fifth term.

The Central Elections Committee voted 17-10 to bar the Arab party, Balad, from the election in accordance with a motion filed by Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party.

Likud alleged that Balad “championed the elimination of Israel as a Jewish state”.

The committee also struck down motions by a liberal Jewish movement and centre-left politicians against Michael Ben-Ari and Itamar Ben-Gvir, adherents of late anti-Arab rabbi Meir Kahane. The motions branded their Jewish Power party as racist.

Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Angus MacSwan

