World News
September 17, 2019 / 9:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Israel's Lieberman calls for unity government

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO:Avigdor Lieberman, head of Yisrael Beitenu party addresses a conference ahead of national elections, which will be held on September 17, in Tel Aviv, Israel September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nir Elias

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s former defence chief Avigdor Lieberman, a possible kingmaker in the parliamentary election held on Tuesday, called for a national unity government after exit polls showed no clear winner at the ballot.

“We have only one option - a national, liberal, broad government comprising Israel Beitenu, Likud and Blue and White,” Lieberman told a campaign rally in Jerusalem.

Blue and White is led by centre-left Benny Gantz. Netanyahu leads the right-wing Likud. Lieberman is head of far-right Israel Beitenu.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Stephen Farrell

