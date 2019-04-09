Israel's Netanyahu takes to social media on election day

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu smiles during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem December 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached out directly to voters on social media on Tuesday, with broadcast and traditional media outlets off-limits for campaigning on election day.

The media-savvy right-wing leader posted a link on Twitter and Facebook with a video message in Hebrew saying: “Good morning. This morning I am asking to speak with you, personally, through messenger. All it takes is one click on the link. I’m waiting.”