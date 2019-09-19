Weakened Netanyahu seeks unity government with rival Gantz, but rebuffed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement during a news conference in Jerusalem September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s weakened Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invited his main political rival, Benny Gantz, on Thursday to join him in a broad coalition government but was immediately rebuffed by the former general’s party.

Netanyahu’s surprise offer of a power share was an abrupt change of strategy after failing to win a ruling majority in two elections this year.

Gantz’s centrist Blue and White party emerged from Tuesday’s ballot slightly ahead of Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud, with a final tally expected within days.

In his first remarks since Netanyahu’s call, Gantz made no mention of the prime minister and said he himself would head a “liberal” unity government, shorthand for one that excludes the Israeli leader’s long-time ultra-Orthodox allies.

The process could take weeks.

Gantz left it to Moshe Yaalon, one of his fellow Blue and White leaders, to deliver a strong rejection of Netanyahu, citing looming corruption charges against him.

“The time has come for you to tell Netanyahu, ‘thank you for all you’ve done’,” Moshe Yaalon urged Likud members. “We will not enter a coalition led by Netanyahu.”

Netanyahu said he was “surprised and disappointed” and reiterated his call to Gantz.

“It’s what the public expects of us,” Netanyahu said about a broad government.