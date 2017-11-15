Israel says received bids from Greek, Indian firms to explore offshore

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said on Wednesday it received bids to explore for oil and gas in its economic waters from Greece’s Energean and a consortium of Indian firms including ONGC Videsh, Bharat PetroResources, Indian Oil Corp and Oil India.

An Israeli gas platform is seen in the Mediterranean sea August 1, 2014. To match Insight ISRAEL-TURKEY/GAS REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

Israel hoped it would draw 2-3 foreign firms to come drill in 24 new offshore blocks in its latest bidding round that opened a year ago.

Israel’s Energy Ministry said it would spend the coming weeks examining each bidder’s offer and work plan before making a final decision. It said it will hold another bidding round next year.