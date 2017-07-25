FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 days ago
Jefferies, BlueStar Indexes form Israeli market alliance
India still in bubble territory
Markets WeekAhead
India still in bubble territory
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
July 25, 2017 / 9:35 AM / 12 days ago

Jefferies, BlueStar Indexes form Israeli market alliance

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, July 25 (Reuters) - Investment bank Jefferies LLC said on Tuesday it has entered into an alliance with BlueStar Indexes to distribute to its institutional and wealth management clients co-branded BlueStar market commentary on Israel's capital markets.

Jefferies, a subsidiary of Leucadia National Corp, will also provide access to the benchmark BlueStar Indexes for Israeli equities and bonds. The initial co-branded report will be distributed monthly starting in August.

BlueStar Indexes provides analysis for the Israeli capital markets as well as a family of benchmarks that track Israeli companies listed worldwide. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

