Bank of Israel: Mastercard can hold stake in bank services firm SHVA

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron has given Mastercard permission to hold 10 percent of Israeli bank services firm SHVA, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The green light was given after Mastercard signed a deal to buy the stake from Israel’s Bank Hapoalim, the Bank of Israel said.

SHVA, the Hebrew acronym for Automated Banking Services Ltd, provides a large portion of the services in the payment card transaction chain in Israel.