March 7, 2018 / 1:33 PM / a day ago

Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, March 7 (Reuters) - The partners in the Tamar and Leviathan natural gas site off Israel’s coast are in talks to buy the rights to use the East Mediterranean Gas (EMG) pipeline to supply gas to customers in Egypt.

The partners, Texas-based Noble Energy and Israel’s Delek Drilling, did not provide details. Delek said there was no certainty a binding agreement would be signed.

Last month, Egyptian company Dolphinus Holdings said it would buy $15 billion of Israeli natural gas in two 10-year agreements from Leviathan and Tamar. (Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Tova Cohen)

