February 14, 2018 / 9:13 AM / a day ago

Israel's Netanyahu says government coalition remains stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that his coalition government remained stable and would continue to govern despite police recommendations that he be indicted for bribery.

“I want to reassure you, the coalition is stable. No one, not I, not anyone else, has plans to go to an election. We will continue to work with you for the good of Israel’s citizens until the end of the term,” Netanyahu said in a televised speech.

The final decision to indict is not with the police, rather with Israel’s Attorney General. His decision could take weeks or months.

