March 2, 2018 / 7:32 AM / a day ago

Israel police question Netanyahu in telecoms corruption case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, March 2 (Reuters) - Israeli police questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday for the first time in a corruption case that involves the country’s largest telecommunications company Bezeq, Israel Radio said.

Police allege that the owners of Bezeq Telecom provided favourable coverage of Netanyahu and his wife on a news website they controlled, in return for favours from communications regulators.

Netanyahu, already a suspect in two other corruption cases, denies any wrongdoing. A police spokesman did not respond to requests for comment. A Reuters cameraman saw a vehicle carrying two police officers pull into the prime minister’s official residence. (Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
