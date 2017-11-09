Police question Netanyahu for fifth time in corruption case

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli police questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday for the fifth time over suspicions of corruption, Israeli media reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ariel Schalit/Pool

A Reuters cameraman saw police investigators arrive by car late in the day to Netanyahu’s official residence, where previous interrogations have taken place.

Officials with the police and Netanyahu’s office declined to comment to Reuters on their visit, but Israel media, without citing sources, widely reported he was being questioned again.

No charges have been brought against Netanyahu, who has been in power since 2009 and has denied wrongdoing.

He is a suspect in two cases, one involving the receipt of gifts from businessmen and the other related to conversations he held with an Israeli newspaper publisher about limiting competition in the news sector in exchange for more positive coverage.

Police said earlier this week that a top Netanyahu confidant had been questioned as part of a different investigation into a $2 billion submarine deal with Germany.