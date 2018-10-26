FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 1:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Israel's Netanyahu made unpublicised visit to Oman - PM's office

1 Min Read

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at The Prime Minister's Israeli Innovation Summit in Tel Aviv, Israel October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made an unpublicised visit to the Gulf state of Oman on Friday, and discussed peace initiatives in the Middle East, his office said.

A statement from Netanyahu’s office after he returned home, said he met with Omani leader Sultan Qaboos. A joint statement said that “ways to advance the peace process in the Middle East and matters of mutual interest,” were discussed.

In 1996, then-prime minister, the late Shimon Peres, visited Oman and Qatar and opened Israel Trade Representations in both Gulf states. His predecessor, the late Yitzhak Rabin, made the first such visit to Oman in 1994.

Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
