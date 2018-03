JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The main suspect in last week’s attempted assassination of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah died of his wounds after a gun battle on Thursday with Hamas-run security forces in the Gaza Strip, a security official said.

Blood is seen on the scene of a gun battle during an operation to arrest the main suspect in an assassination attempt against Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, in the central Gaza Strip March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Another gunman and two security officers were also killed in the shootout, the official said.