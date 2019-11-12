Netanyahu says Israel-Gaza fighting 'could take time'

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a joint statement in Tel Aviv, Israel November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said fighting with Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants that erupted after Israel killed their top field commander in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday could prove protracted.

“Israel is not interested in escalation, but we will do everything required to protect ourselves,” Netanyahu told reporters at military headquarters. “This could take time. What is needed is stamina and cool-headedness.”