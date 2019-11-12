Blast hits Gaza home of Islamic Jihad commander, one dead - sources

GAZA (Reuters) - An explosion ripped through the home of a Palestinian militant commander in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, residents said, and the health ministry said one person was killed and three others wounded in the incident.

Residents said the home in Gaza City’s Shejaia district belonged to Baha Abu Al-Atta, a field commander for Islamic Jihad whom Israeli media had blamed for recent cross-border attacks.

Neither Islamic Jihad nor Israel’s military had any immediate comment.