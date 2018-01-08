FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jerusalem should be shared capital, UK's Johnson tells Palestinian foreign minister
January 8, 2018 / 1:15 PM / a day ago

Jerusalem should be shared capital, UK's Johnson tells Palestinian foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Jerusalem should ultimately be the shared capital of Israeli and Palestinian states, British foreign minister Boris Johnson told his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Malki on Monday, a statement from Britain’s foreign office said.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson stands in front of St Basil's Cathedral during a visit to Red Square, in Moscow, Russia December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

“I reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and the two-state solution, the urgent need for renewed peace negotiations, and the UK’s clear and longstanding position on the status of Jerusalem,” Johnson said.

“It should be determined in a negotiated settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians, and Jerusalem should ultimately be the shared capital of the Israeli and Palestinian states.”

Reporting by William James

