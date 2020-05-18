World News
May 18, 2020 / 6:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Israeli settler found guilty of murder in arson attack on Palestinian family

1 Min Read

LOD, Israel (Reuters) - An Israeli court found a Jewish settler guilty of racially motivated murder on Monday in a 2015 arson attack that killed a Palestinian couple and their baby in the occupied West Bank.

The triple conviction of Amiram Ben-Uliel, 25, by Lod District Court carries a potential life prison sentence.

He has argued that Israeli investigators forced him to make a false confession to the attack on the Dawabsheh family’s home in the village of Duma. A lawyer for Ben-Uliel said on Monday that he would appeal the verdict at Israel’s Supreme Court.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans

