Trails are seen as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, Israel May 5, 2019 REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s energy minister decided on Sunday to temporarily halt natural gas supplies from the offshore field Tamar due to a surge in violence with Gaza militants, the ministry said in a statement.

Israel receives most of its natural gas supplies from Tamar, whose production platform is off the coast of southern Israel.