EU's Borrell warns of violence of Israel annexes Jordan Valley

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, urged Israel on Tuesday not to annex the Jordan Valley, a large swathe of the occupied West Bank, warning of Palestinian protests if it went ahead.

“This may happen ... You can be sure it’s not going to be peaceful,” he told the European Parliament.

Israel captured the West Bank in a 1967 war and the Palestinian Authority wants to make the area part of a future state. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his intention on Tuesday to annex the valley if he wins re-election.