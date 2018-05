JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Guatemala opened an embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday, two days after the United States made the same move.

Workers hanging from the side of a building place a banner welcoming the opening of the new Guatemalan embassy in Jerusalem, in the complex hosting the new embassy in Jerusalem, May 15, 2018. Picture taken May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the embassy’s opening, in an office complex in west Jerusalem.