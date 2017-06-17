FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No link between Palestinian Jerusalem attackers and any armed group - Israeli police
#World News
June 17, 2017 / 8:19 AM / 2 months ago

No link between Palestinian Jerusalem attackers and any armed group - Israeli police

Israeli policemen secure the scene of the shooting and stabbing attack outside Damascus gate in Jerusalem's old city June 16, 2017.Ammar Awad

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - No connection has been found between three Palestinians who carried out a fatal attack in Jerusalem on Friday and any organisation, Israeli police said on Saturday, after Islamic State had claimed the assault.

"It was a local cell. At this stage no indication has been found it was directed by terrorist organisations nor has any connection to any organisation been found," police spokeswoman Luba Simri said.

Palestinian militant factions have also denied the attack, in which one Israeli police officer was killed, was carried out by Islamic State.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Adrian Croft

