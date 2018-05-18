FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 6:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran calls on Muslims to revise trade ties with U.S. after Jerusalem move: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Friday called on Muslim countries to revise their economic ties with the United States in response to its relocation of its embassy to Jerusalem.

“I call on countries to totally cut their relations with the Zionist regime (Israel) and also to revise their trade and economic ties with America,” Rouhani said in a speech at a summit of Muslim nations in Istanbul, broadcast live on Iranian state TV.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Andrew Roche

