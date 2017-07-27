Jordan says Israel's backtracking on Jerusalem "calms" situation

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan said on Thursday Israel's removal of security measures installed on a Muslim holy site in Jerusalem would pave the way to calm the situation in Palestinian territories and defuse tensions.

Government spokesman Mohammad al Momani also said that dismantling the metal detectors, search corridors and the surveillance cameras were "needed steps to preserve the legal and historic situation" in the holy city.

"Israel as an occupying force cannot impose measures that can change this situation," Momani told state news agency Petra.

Israel overnight removed all security infrastructure it had put in place this month at Muslim entrances to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, that provoked days of unrest, with violent clashes on the streets of East Jerusalem.