July 22, 2018 / 8:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Israel to reopen Gaza terminal, extend fishing on Tuesday if quiet holds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel will reopen Gaza’s main commercial crossing and expand the Palestinian fishing zone off the blockaded enclave’s coast on Tuesday if a lull in cross-border tensions holds, Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Sunday.

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman visits Gaza's Kerem Shalom crossing, the strip's main commercial border terminal, July 22, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israel shuttered the Kerem Shalom border terminal and reduced the fishing zone to 11 km (6 miles) from 17 km (9 miles) on July 9 in response to fire-starting kites and helium balloons flown over by Palestinians.

Hostilities with Gaza’s Hamas Islamists spilled over into fighting last week but died down on Saturday.

Writing by Dan Williams; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
