World News
February 6, 2020 / 4:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK PM Johnson backs U.S. peace plan in call with Netanyahu

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London, Britain, February 5, 2020, in this screen grab taken from video. Parliament TV/Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated his support for a U.S. Middle East peace plan and a two-state solution in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Johnson’s spokesman said on Thursday.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem, dependent on Palestinians taking steps to become self-governing, in an attempt to achieve a peace breakthrough. Palestinian leaders have rejected the plan.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

