U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he welcomes Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the White House would release his long-delayed Middle East peace plan at noon (1700 GMT) on Tuesday.

Trump made the remark to reporters as he greeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.