Russia calls U.S. economic plan for Mideast 'counterproductive' - Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday that a $50 billion U.S. economic plan for the Middle East was “counterproductive”, the Interfax news agency reported.
The economic plan calls for the creation of a global investment fund to lift the Palestinian and neighbouring Arab state economies, and the construction of a $5 billion transportation corridor to connect the West Bank and Gaza.
