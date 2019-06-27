World News
June 27, 2019 / 9:47 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Russia calls U.S. economic plan for Mideast 'counterproductive' - Ifax

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday that a $50 billion U.S. economic plan for the Middle East was “counterproductive”, the Interfax news agency reported.

The economic plan calls for the creation of a global investment fund to lift the Palestinian and neighbouring Arab state economies, and the construction of a $5 billion transportation corridor to connect the West Bank and Gaza.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams

