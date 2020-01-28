World News
Trump: Netanyahu says peace plan would be base for negotiations

Palestinians watch a television screen broadcasting the announcement of Mideast peace plan by U.S. President Donald Trump, in a coffee shop in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told him the Trump administration’s proposed plan for Middle East peace would be a basis for direct negotiations.

“Today, Israel has taken a giant step toward peace,” Trump said at a White House event with Netanyahu. “Yesterday, Prime Minister Netanyahu informed me that he is willing to endorse the vision as the basis for direct negotiations - and, I will say, (opposition leader Benny Gantz) also endorsed and very strongly - with the Palestinians a historic breakthrough.”

