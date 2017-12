CAIRO (Reuters) - Russia’s president Vladimir Putin said on Monday any steps that pre-empt a possible agreement between Israel and the Palestinians are counter-productive and destabilising.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses servicemen as he visits the Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province, Syria December 11, 2017. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik via REUTERS

He was speaking after a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo.