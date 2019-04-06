Israel's Netanyahu says he plans to annex settlements in West Bank

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Gali Tibbon/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that he would annex settlements in the occupied West Bank if he wins another term in office in an election on Tuesday.

In an interview to Israeli Channel 12 News, Netanyahu was asked why he hadn’t extended Israeli sovereignty to large West Bank settlements, as it has done in East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, other territory seized in a 1967 war.

“You are asking whether we are moving on to the next stage - the answer is yes, we will move to the next stage. I am going to extend (Israeli) sovereignty,” he said.