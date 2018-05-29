FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 12:33 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

New round of rocket fire from Gaza towards Israel - Israeli military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Palestinian militants launched another barrage of rockets into southern Israel on Tuesday, hours after firing more than 25 mortar bombs across the border.

There were no casualties reported in Israel after the morning and afternoon salvoes.

Several of the projectiles, the military said, were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system. Israeli aircraft were carrying out raids against militant groups’ facilities in the Gaza Strip in response to the attacks.

Reporting by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

