World News
August 8, 2019 / 5:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Israel says soldier stabbed to death in Palestinian attack in West Bank

1 Min Read

OFRA, West Bank (Reuters) - An Israeli soldier was found stabbed to death in the occupied West Bank on Thursday and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was killed by a Palestinian attacker.

In a statement, the Israeli military said the body with stab wounds was discovered near an Israeli settlement north of the city of Hebron. The soldier was also a student in a Jewish seminary, it added.

The military did not immediately accuse anyone in the killing but Netanyahu issued a statement calling it a Palestinian attack.

“The security forces are in pursuit, in order to capture the despicable terrorist and hold him to account,” Netanyahu said.

Hebron and surrounding Israeli settlements have often been a flashpoint of Israeli-Palestinian fighting.

Writing by Dan Williams and Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Sam Holmes and Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
